Muskego: Federal complaints filed against 4 Wisconsin School Districts.

School is supposed to be a safe place for all students. Recently some school districts have been accused of creating hostile environments by eliminating or excluding gender identity from their anti-discrimination policies, in violation of federal civil rights law Title IX. In the latest chapter, LBGTQ+ advocacy groups Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE have filed a federal lawsuit against the Muskego-Norway School District claiming it violated the law by removing gender identity form its anti-discrimination policy. According to a statement released by the groups, and reported by the Journal Sentinel, the complaint also named Winneconne Community School District, The School District of Abbotsford, and Hartford Union School District. “That is an unconscionable action for duly elected leaders entrusted with the education and safety of our children to take, and we are here to say it is beyond unacceptable – it is discriminatory, said Abigail Swetz, executive director of Fair Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction states that creating a safe environment for LGBTQ+ students is essential for their educational success. This suit comes on the heels of Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE filing a similar one against the Kettle Moraine School District. Full Story

Stevens Point: USDA invests nearly $93million in Rural Communities.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa announced that the Department is investing nearly $93 million through the Rural Energy for America (REAP) and the Powering Affordable Clean Energy programs in rural communities to lower energy costs and create jobs in Wisconsin. “Through the commitment of the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is investing in expanding renewable energy systems in rural communities across Wisconsin. With initiatives like these, together, we can continue our path forward to build a more resilient and prosperous future for people living and operating businesses in rural Wisconsin,” Lassa said. Through the REAP program, $1.3 million in USDA Rural Development grants will bolster the efforts of 21 rural Wisconsin businesses to adapt or expand clean energy use. REAP enables agricultural producers and rural small business owners to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy and make energy efficiency improvements. Full Story

Washington: Rodent infestation causes campground to close early.

It has been a beautiful fall so far in Wisconsin and some folks are taking advantage of the great weather by trying to fit in another camping trip before the season ends. Campers at Rock island State park off the northeastern tip of Door County haven’t been able to enjoy themselves, prompting the DNR to close the campground early. What the problem? Mice. Not just a couple of mice by according to a report in the State Journal, the mouse invasion is so bad that rodents are chewing though people’s Crocs, shredding tent floors and eating through Rubbermaid bins. One camper weighed in on the DNR’s decision on the Park’s Facebook page saying, “This is a smart decision, I’ve been going to Rock Island for 25 years. And while I’ve dealt with a July black fly hatch — which was terrible — this is different. Our family was there two weeks ago and it was horrendous, hundreds of mice surfaced at dusk.” Eric Hyde, Peninsula Unit superintendent for the DNR, said Wednesday that the mouse infestation is “something we’ve never really experienced here at Rock Island since we’ve been a state park.” The mouse population on the island is usually controlled by snakes and other predators that live there. Experts think that last year’s mild winter and a rainy spring may have contributed to the increase in mice. It might be time to airdrop thousands of cats onto the island. Full Story