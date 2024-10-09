UPDATE at 9:30am on October 9, 2024: Sheboygan Police have identified the suspect vehicle reference the hit and run crash involving the bicyclist.

The vehicle is a 2001 Lincoln Continental, and a photo is below. The vehicle should have front and passenger side damage. We are asking for the public’s help in locating this vehicle.

Suspect vehicle. Image courtesy of the Sheboygan Police Department.

If you own a scrap business and recently took this vehicle in, or if you recently bought a car matching this description with damage to it, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan Police need the public’s assistance to find the car involved in a serious hit and run that left a bicyclist seriously injured.

Police say that the incident happened before 6:00am on Sunday, October 6 at the intersection of S. 8 St. and Spring Ave in Sheboygan. A 60-year-old woman from Sheboygan was riding her bicycle when an unidentified vehicle hit her. The driver fled the scene.

The cyclist sustained significant injuries and was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The Sheboygan Police Department released video on Facebook of the vehicle believed to be connected to this incident.

The Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the involved vehicle and driver. Anyone with information should contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 or Sheboygan County Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com.