MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is suing the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, which oversees Milwaukee Public Schools, for failing to provide student resource officers (SROs) in school buildings per state law.

WILL filed the suit on October 8, 2024, on behalf of MPS parents who want the SROs in the buildings for the safety of students. Charlene Abughrin is one of the Milwaukee parents represented in the suit. Abughrin is a mother of six, and her youngest child still attends an MPS school. “I think MPS needs to take their input from the parents and put those safety resource officers in the school. Otherwise, it’s just reckless and dangerous behavior left unchecked. No discipline, no consequences. What are we teaching our kids?”

Abughrin stated in the suit that she “fears for the safety of herself and her child at a school operated by the [MPS] Board and believes that the presence of SROs in the district would increase school safety” and that her children “have witnessed instances of violence at an MPS school, and her children have experienced violence upon themselves at an MPS school”.

The complaint states that the “Milwaukee Board of School Directors has not complied with [2023 Wisconsin Act 12], and several individual board members have publicly said they do not want to comply with the statue”. The statute required that by January 1, 2024, MPS would ensure that “[no] fewer than 25 school resource officers are present within the school district during normal school hours and that school resource officers are available during before-school and after-school are, extracurricular activities, and sporting events as needed.”

According to data WILL obtained from the Milwaukee Police Department, there were well over 3000 calls to the Milwaukee Police Department from Milwaukee public schools during the last school year alone, and that “each call takes officers and resources off the streets where they are needed”.

On September 13, MPS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Milwaukee Police to implement a “sustainable SRO program”. In a public statement, “MPS looks forward to working with MPD to begin the process to select and train officers who are committed to improving relationships among schools, law enforcement, youth, and the greater community” and that “the district has already met with the mayor and police chief and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders. MPS is committed to reaching a consensus that will support the successful implementation of Act 12 in a manner that is sustainable and mutually beneficial.”

WILL is seeking a response within 20 days.