Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Wausau: Mayor’s request for security funds gets no support.

The ongoing saga of Wausau’s mayor and the drop box added another chapter last night. You’ll recall that Mayor Doug Diny had removed the drop box that was located outside the Clerk’s office. That lead to investigations, allegations, and Mayor Diny putting forward a resolution requesting $3,000 to fund “drop box security”. The Mayor’s resolution asked for authorization of the funds to buy another spotlight to aim at the drop box and to replace an outdated surveillance camera aimed at the front door of City Hall. According to the Wausau Daily Herald, the funding resolution replaced the mayor’s original resolution on the “use of” the clerk’s office drop box to collect absentee ballots. Diny said the reason he changed the resolution from the “use of” the box to funding for security was because he had gotten a sense from conversations with alderpersons through the week that they would not support the original resolution. He was right, the Common Council passed on considering the resolution at their meeting last night. before the meeting, a protest and a counterprotest took place outside of City Hall. protesters were reportedly loud, but largely civil and respectful…so there’s that. Full Story

Oshkosh: Oshkosh Herd to hold auditions for singers, musicians to perform at games.

There’s no business like show business…even if that show business is in Oshkosh. if you’re a singer or a musician, grab your sheet music and instrument and head to the Oshkosh Arena October 20. The Oshkosh Herd, the Milwaukee Buck’s G League franchise is the latest team holding auditions to perform the National Anthem. Candidates must perform the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be performed. The Herd is scheduled to play 24 games at Oshkosh Arena this season. The open-call auditions will be at Oshkosh Arena from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Candidates can register online or on-site and will audition in the order in which they arrive. The auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, but individuals younger than 18 will need permission of a legal guardian. Full Story

Madison: Wisconsin DoT unveils new license plate honoring cranes.

Vanity license plates are an acquired taste. The plates can send a personal message or your support for a team, cause or military service. Wisconsin currently offers over 60 “special plates” and now the Department of Transportation is adding to the list. The DoT announced today that a new vanity plate has been released that will allow drivers to support two native crane species. The “Cranes of Wisconsin” plate designed by Wisconsin artist Jay Jocham, features two species, the endangered whooping crane and the sandhill crane. The crane plate joins over 10 other Wisconsin License plates to benefit environmental organizations that support conservation efforts across the state. In addition to the $15 issuance fee, the specialized plates come with an annual tax-deductible donation of $25 to the corresponding organization. Proceeds generated by the Cranes of Wisconsin license plate benefit the International Crane Foundation (ICF), a global organization with headquarters in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Full Story