One year ago, on October 7th, 2023, Hamas terrorists attacked a music festival in southern Israel, killing 1200 people and taking 250 hostages, some still being held today.

In the year since, thousands of people have been killed, and much of Gaza is still a war zone, with escalation and involvement of the entire middle east a daily possibility.

Rabbi Jacob Herber is the Senior Rabbi of Herzl-Ner Tamid, a Jewish congregation on Mercer Island in Washington and he discussed the impact of the attack on Israel and what that has meant for his community with Steve Scaffidi, host of the Political Power Hour on WTMJ.

Rabbi Herber sees a daily reminder of the attacks every time he enters his synagogue. “I live across the street from three different churches, and on Sundays, when I’m out walking my dog, and watching people go to church, I see them leave their car and walk right into the building. There are no guards, they walk right in. When I go to my synagogue, to conduct services, my congregants are met, by a minimum of three armed guards. We live in a world, after October 7th, where we had to take security very seriously.”

