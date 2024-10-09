KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an elementary school staffer on allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Sensitive Crime Unit is investigating a 33-year-old female staff member at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, Wisconsin. Law enforcement officials say that the misconduct “involved a current and former student of the school… and [we] have determined the alleged misconduct did not occur during school hours or on school property”.

The accused staff member is currently in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting formal changes. The school district is cooperating with the investigation. The Sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with additional information for this investigation to come forward.