MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden paused his efforts supporting VP Kamala Harris on the campaign trail to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, touting his administration’s success in replacing more than 367,000 lead pipes to help deliver clean drinking water to people across the United States.

The speech, which took place at the Milwaukee Public Works Headquarters in front of 200+ attendees including union workers and Wisconsin public officials, included a goal of replacing every lead pipe in the United States within 10 years. He also touted a $2.6 billion EPA investment to see that goal through.

In Milwaukee, a $30 million investment through the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has accelerated Milwaukee’s lead pipe replacement timeline from 60 years to just 10.

According to Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly, the city hopes to remove 65,000 lead pipes within 10 years. So far the city has received $30 million in ARPA funds to replace 3,400 lead pipes with copper ones. pic.twitter.com/u11SPXzLR7 — Sean Brynda (@BryndaSean) October 8, 2024

According to White House officials, an emphasis has been placed on replacing lead pipes in the disadvantaged communities most proportionately impacted by this issue, and union workers are being employed on these projects.

President Biden referred to Milwaukee as a leader in this advancement across the Midwest, which led to partnerships that will accelerate the process across the Midwest.

City of Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly told WTMJ they are working to replace a total of 65,000 lead pipes, the majority of which are on Milwaukee’s south side, by the end of this 10-year window.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers were also in attendance for the appearance.

