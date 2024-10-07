As the result of a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on the unconstitutionality of previous legislative district maps, many of the races for the State Assembly and State Senate could be more competitive in this November’s elections.

One of those districts is the 8th Senate District, which features a race between current State Senator Duey Stroebel and environmental attorney Jodi Habush Sinykin, who lost to State Senator Dan Knodl in 2023. Knodl won with 50.9% of the vote, ensuring a Republican supermajority in the State Senate.

Stroebel, a Republican who has served in the legislature since 2011, joined the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, to discuss his reasons for running and highlighted what he thinks needs to happen in Wisconsin.

“Listening is the most important thing a politician can do. To understand the district that I will be representing, the 8th, you have to listen to people, you have to reach across the aisle, you have to be bipartisan.”

Habush Sinykin, a Democrat, tells WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi, that as a lifelong resident of the 8th Senate District she has heard from residents who are concerned about the divisiveness in politics.

“What I’m hearing from people in the district is that people have had it up to here on the divisiveness in Madison, and the fact that Wisconsin is not making progress on the issues we need to move us forward.”

Stroebel and Habush Sinykin were featured on a special “Meet the Candidates” edition of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ on October 2nd.