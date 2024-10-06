First Lady of Minnesota Gwen Walz, wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, will travel to Wisconsin to speak with voters on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Her first stop will be in Beloit at 10 a.m. The she’ll head to Madison at 12 p.m. Exact locations have not been publicly announced.

Walz is expected to discuss reproductive rights and the economy. The Harris-Walz campaign said she’ll speak about “the clear choice in this election between Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who are fighting for a new way forward that protects women’s reproductive freedom and lowers everyday costs for families, and Donald Trump and JD Vance’s extreme Project 2025 agenda which will ban abortion nationwide and raise taxes for middle-class families by nearly $4,000 per year.”

Wednesday’s events will mark Gwen Walz’s sixth and seventh campaign stops in Wisconsin since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined the democratic ticket. She was last in Wisconsin Sept. 27 for a rally with a group of volunteers in Grafton.

The south central Wisconsin visits will come one day after President Biden is scheduled to visit Milwaukee.

Wisconsin also saw visits from both the democratic and republican presidential candidates last week: Vice President Harris was endorsed by Republican former Rep. Liz Cheney in Ripon Thursday and former Presdient Trump rallied in Juneau Sunday afternoon.