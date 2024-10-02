MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need the public’s help to find two burglary suspects. The incident occurred on September 23 around 3:30 a.m. near N. 12th Street and W. Burleigh Street on Milwaukee’s north side.

The men are suspected of forcing their way into a closed building and taking property.

Suspect #1 is described as a Caucasian male, 35-45 years of age with a gray goatee. He is approximately 6’0″ tall, weighs 170-180 lbs, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants, black shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

Suspect #2 is described as an African American male, 18-25 years of age with black twisty hair with red ends. He is approximately 5’10” tall, weighs 160-170 lbs, and was last seen wearing a blue and white camouﬂage hooded jacket, tan cargo style sweatpants, blue shoes. He was carrying a black “Puma” backpack.

Burglary suspect images courtesy of the Milwaukee Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.