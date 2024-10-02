MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police confirm that human remains have been found at a school on Milwaukee’s east side.

According to officials at Maryland Avenue Montessori School, during construction on the greenhouse project on Wednesday, October 2, crews discovered what appeared to be human remains on school property. Milwaukee Public Schools believes this is related to the historic nature of the building and property, not to any recent incident.

“Maryland Montessori was constructed in 1887, near the site of a former hospital. During past construction projects in 1950 and 2021, bones were found on-site due to the historical location of the building.” Officials at Maryland Avenue Montessori School say that the district will work with the Milwaukee Historical Society to help provide greater context about, and document, this situation.

The Milwaukee Police Department are also investigating.