MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee teens are facing multiple felony charges connected to a carjacking in Milwaukee and shooting in West Allis on the same day.

18-year-old Brandin Ballard and 17-year-old Gregory Edwards-Hemphill, both of Milwaukee, are charged with multiple felonies including 1st degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon and carjacking in possession of a weapon. Ballard also faces 2 counts of felony bail jumping and possessing a firearm – adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Ballard and Edwards-Hemphill were involved in a carjacking/robbery near 32nd and Forest Home in Milwaukee around 5:30am on Sunday, September 27. The victim said his black 2015 Jeep Cherokee was stolen after he used his fob to unlock it from afar. The victim said Ballard then pointed a gun at his head and demanded his keys, which he gave in fear of being shot. Ballard then drove away with his Jeep, while Edwards-Hemphill and another unknown person followed behind in another vehicle.

Then around 7am, Ballard and Edwards-Hemphill were checking for unlocked cars near 66th and Hayes in West Allis when they tried to steal a 2016 Mazda 6, but didn’t realize that the owner was actually still inside the car. When the car owner saw the suspects try his girlfriend’s car, he approached them as they re-entered the Jeep and drove away. The car owner followed them and yelled when he saw them trying to steal more cars.

That’s when both Ballard and Edwards-Hemphill crashed the stolen Jeep into a tree, exited the vehicle, and started shooting at him. Officers observed bullet strikes to the windshield of the Mazda at about head level on the driver’s side and continued into the passenger compartment of the vehicle and into the trunk. Officers located 6 spent casings next to stolen Jeep.

Both Ballard and Edwards-Hemphill were arrested without incident later in the day, and both were in possession of firearms. Ballard made his initial appearance in court this morning, and had his cash bond set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is set for October 9. Both are currently in the Milwaukee County jail.