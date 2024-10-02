MILWAUKEE – Former Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer has been charged with felony misconduct in public office and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation revealed that during a period between June 1st, 2022 and February 14th, 2023, Spencer directed Milwaukee City Attorney staff and resources in an effort to have himself or another avoid, fees and repairs, required by Department of Neighborhood Services Inspections that totaled thousands of dollars.

The complaint also alleges Spencer used those resources to prevent inspections regarding his personal property.

Spencer had been elected to the city attorney position in 2020, but had dealt with controversy previously during his time in office. In 2021, several of his staff members left their positions amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment; Spencer denied any wrongdoing at the time, blaming low pay for the staff members’ departures.

In November of 2023, Milwaukee’s inspector general had recommended Spencer’s removal to the Common Council. The inspector general also concluded one of Spencer’s deputies Odalo Ohiku collected city pay while doing work for his private practice.

Spencer was defeated in the spring election for his seat last April by former Democratic state representative Evan Goyke.

If convicted on both counts, Spencer could face more than four years in prison. A court date for Spencer has not yet been set.

