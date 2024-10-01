MILWAUKEE – While the full impact of Hurricane Helene will likely not be realized for many years, it is already having a tangible impact on the lives of both those across the South, as well as others across the country.

The combination of Helene and other storms in the Appalachia region, which meteorologists estimate dumped around 40 trillion gallons of rainwater across the region, has already been blamed for at least 130 deaths across six states. As many as 600 people are still unaccounted for, according to the Biden administration.

TMJ4 Meteorologist Tyler Moore, who received his college degree from the University of North Carolina-Asheville, shared on social media that he and his fiance Justine have had to postpone their wedding plans for next weekend due to the damage in the region left behind by the storm.

It’s one week until our wedding… but we don’t know if it’s going to happen with the historic flooding in Asheville. Small inconvenience for us but our thoughts and prayers go out to people from FL to NC.❤️ pic.twitter.com/UiMnUfXG1J — Tyler Moore (@TylerMoorewx) September 28, 2024

“We have friends down there who are on a boil water notice, they don’t know if they’re going to have water for another two to three weeks, power’s still out to half the city,” Moore told Wisconsin’s Midday News Monday.

“Obviously [it’s] not ideal for us, but in the grand scheme of things compared to what they’re dealing with down there we just have an inconvenience while their whole lives are uprooted at this point.”

Moore says they will have a small ceremony in the Milwaukee area to officially get married before rescheduling a larger ceremony in the Asheville area once conditions permit it.

