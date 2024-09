What can local leaders in Milwaukee do to change the educational opportunities for children in MPS?

Quinton Klabon, Senior Research Director at the Institute for Reforming Government, offered 4 ways to change the lives of 66,000

Students in Milwaukee Public Schools in a new opinion piece written for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Klabon sat down with Steve Scaffidi, who hosts the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, to lay out his plan.