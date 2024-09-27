Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Appleton: City names first poet laureate.

There once was a woman from Appleton, her poems were so good they impressed a ton…We mentioned this program when the City of Appleton announced the launch of its first-ever Poet Laureate program, an initiative meant to celebrate the power of poetry in our community. Now there is a winner. Tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., residents are invited to the Scheig Center for a special event honoring the newly appointed Poet Laureate, Cathryn Cofell. This event will feature the unveiling of a poem featured for the renovated Appleton Public Library. The event will include a reading by the Poet Laureate, reflections on the role of poetry in civic life, and an interactive poetry activity for attendees. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Appleton’s inaugural Poet Laureate and enjoy light refreshments. Full Story

Lake Geneva: Dungeons & Dragons celebrates 50th anniversary.

Calling all elves, half-Orcs, rangers, Monks and fighters, The anniversary of your favorite game is here. It’s the 50th anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons. The game was first printed in Lake Geneva in 1974 and was the first widely-sold fantasy role playing game (RPG). According to a report in the Journal Sentinel, the game’s current publisher , Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, says the game has been played by 50 million people around the world. D7D has spurred the development of hundreds of other role playing games. It all started in Wisconsin when Gary Gygax finished writing the rules for a role-playing game his fellow gamer, Minnesota resident Dave Arneson, had come up with and played with Gygax at his Lake Geneva home. Last fall, the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival had its inaugural event. Stormberg considered last year’s festival to be a “soft opening” for this year’s big 50th anniversary event that will take place Sept. 27-29, in Lake Geneva’s Elm Park. Full Story



