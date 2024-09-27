WEST ALLIS – Two suspects have been arrested after firing shots at a vehicle Friday morning in West Allis.

According to West Allis Police, the suspects were involved in a carjacking in Milwaukee and then drove to West Allis. There, the suspects attempted to enter parked cars. During the attempted entry into cars, the suspects were confronted by a man in his car on 65th Street waiting to take his kids to school. The man told TMJ4 News the suspects didn’t see him in the car because of his tinted windows.

A portion of South 65th Street taped off in West Allis after two carjacking suspects fired shots at a would-be victim Friday morning. September 27th, 2024

As the suspects drove away, the man in the car gave chase. That’s when the suspects fired gunshots at the resident, drove into some parked cars and ran from the scene. The suspects were eventually arrested in the surrounding neighborhood.

No one was injured, but several parked cars were struck by gunfire.

