RACINE, Wis. — Following a bomb threat to Racine County government buildings, authorities evacuated citizens and some personnel from the County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center to search for signs of danger on Monday morning.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a call using an automated voice was placed to 911 centers in Racine County, allegedly placing a bomb threat against key buildings in the area. The Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center were closed “out of an abundance of caution,” authorities said.

Many were evacuated from these buildings so law enforcement officials and bomb-sniffing K9 units could sweep the building. They have not found any substantiated threat to the building up to this point in the search.

Racine County authorities also said, “there are no known future threats to the public, and all County buildings and agencies are expected to resume normal functions and hours of operation tomorrow.”

The situation is being investigated by thd Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau.

