Saturday, September 21st. A catchup cut.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell showed he’s a lawyer, talking out of both sides of his mouth. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. Also on the show, a look at the role of our Client Service Managers who dot I’s and cross T’s. Learn more about Thursday’s ‘Light the Night’ event with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Ask Annex returns with another batch of great questions.

