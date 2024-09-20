MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning about an increases in of pertussis, better known as whooping cough, across the state.

As of September 13, 2024, DHS has received reports of 625 confirmed cases of pertussis, compared to 51 cases reported in 2023. Since January 1, 2024, two-thirds of Wisconsin counties have reported at least one case. Children ages 11 to 18 currently make up nearly half of all cases reported so far this year, although you can be any age and get whooping cough.

“While it’s not uncommon for Wisconsin to see more cases of whooping cough compared to other years, this year there has already been more than 10 times as many cases as were reported in all of 2023,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, DHS Immunization Program Manager. “Whooping cough can be very serious, especially for infants. The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay up to date on your vaccines.”

Pertussis is a serious respiratory illness usually begins with cold-like symptoms and develops into a serious cough that can last up to several months, with some people having a high-pitched “whoop” after they cough. Coughing episodes can cause difficulty breathing, gagging, or vomiting.

The pertussis vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness or reduce the severity of the symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends different vaccine doses for different age groups.

Children should receive 5 doses of DTap vaccine from age 2 months to 6 years.

Adolescents ages 11-12 should receive one dose of Tdap vaccine.

Adults who have never had a pertussis vaccine should receive one dose of Tdap vaccine.

Pregnant people should receive Tdap between 27-36 weeks of pregnancy, during each pregnancy, to protect the newborn before they are old enough to get the DTap vaccine.

The DHS also recommends other steps to stop the spread of germs:

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Visit the DHS pertussis webpage for more information.