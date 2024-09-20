MILWAUKEE — We Energies is warning its customers about a scam that uses PayPal to trick people into paying their energy bill through an unauthorized platform, they announced on Friday morning.

According to We Energies, PayPal is not an option to pay your utility bill with. However, some customers have reportedly lost money on false links that posed as their energy bill, claiming that they could make a payment through PayPal. They provided the following statement and screenshot of the alleged scam:

“Unfortunately, some customers have alerted us they believed it was legitimate and lost money to the scammers,” the statement read. “We are working with PayPal to have this fake account removed.”

We Energies is advising that anyone who lost money through this scam should file a fraud complaint through PayPal, not the energy company itself.

You can pay your utility bill through the WeEnergies website and app. Click here for their full list of viable payment options.