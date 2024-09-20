KENOSHA, Wis. — Eastbound lanes of WIS-50 in Kenosha County are closed following a suspect’s failed attempt to flee from police by reversing across the roadway through oncoming traffic.

As of 2:40 p.m. CST on Friday, September 20th, traffic authorities expect those eastbound lanes of the roadway to be closed until at least 4:40 p.m. CST. The incident took place near mile marker 36.5 with the closest city being Pleasent Prairie.

Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol are on scene to assist with the investigation. It remains unclear why the suspect was being pursued or what charges they could face for this incident. At this time, no injuries have been reported, but details are sparse as authorities investigate the situation.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.