BIG BEND – Big Bend Department of Public Works superintendent Eric Pedersen has been arrested and could face multiple charges after an alleged altercation at a park.

Pedersen was listed on the Waukesha County Jail inmate list Friday morning. In a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday, the Big Bend Police Department only confirmed Pedersen’s arrest and did not comment on the nature of the altercation other than that it involved Pedersen and a Big Bend resident.

The department says Pedersen will face charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and Misconduct by a Public Official.

Previously, Pedersen was suspended from his position for 10 days in 2019 after violating the village’s sexual harassment policy.

Pedersen is being placed on administrative leave and is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday.

