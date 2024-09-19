Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Superior: Birders flock to Wisconsin Point to view rare birds.

You might not have heard of the parasitic jaeger, but birders from around the state are very excited about seeing them this weekend. Birders will be flocking to Wisconsin Point in Superior for "Jaeger fest" this weekend. The fest started as an organized field trip for the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology and has evolved into a more informal gathering of enthusiasts enjoying the sight of rare birds. The name jaeger fest is due to the volume of the birds that frequent the beach. Tom Schultz, the field trip coordinator for the ornithology society, told WPR that while the jaegers are the big draw, birders also get to see lots of gulls, warblers and sparrows too. He said that Wisconsin Point is a prime location for bird watching. The site offers a great chance to see the jaegers chase after gulls to steal their food.

Green Bay: City may be allowed to sell beer in parks for NFL Draft.

Right now focus for Packers fans is directed toward the field. The city of Green Bay has set it's focus further down the road to the 2025 NFL Draft taking place there next year. Tuesday night, the city council had a first reading of a new ordinance that would allow city employees to sell beer in publicly operated parks. According to reporting in the Green Bay Press gazette, the wording of the ordinance allows city employees to sell "fermented malt beverages" in "unbreakable containers". There is a clause stating "glass containers are not permitted" indicating that beverages will be sold in cans. The city won't be required to obtain a permit to sell the beverages. The ordinance is aimed at giving the city flexibility if it plans special events during the NFL Draft which will take place on April 24-26.

Madison: Madison Vegan Fest returns for 11th year.

Don't plan on grilling any brats in Madison's Lake Farm County Park on September 28th. That's because the 11th annual Madison Vegan Fest will be taking place from 11-5. the Journal Sentinel reports that the festival's mission is to "bring people together to enjoy delicious vegan food, hear from engaging speakers, and explore ways to live more compassionately and sustainably," the fest website states. About 20 Midwest-based food vendors will offer a variety of 100% vegan food, including savory options and desserts. Attendees can also check out vendor booths from local artists, educational tabling from wellness brands and animal sanctuaries, and speeches from vegan activists and influencers. Everything at the event is 100% vegan, meaning it was not tested on animals and contains no animal products: flesh, fat, broth, gelatin, egg, dairy or honey. Numerous vendors will offer gluten-friendly and certified gluten-free options. A few Milwaukee vendors will even have tables.