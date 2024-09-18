UPDATE 9/18/24 at 1:20pm – West Allis-West Milwaukee School District Director of Communications and Engagement Carolyn Hahn shared the following update on this morning’s threat:

Nathan Hale High School students and staff safely returned to the building this morning following an alleged threat.

At approximately 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District notified the West Allis Police Department of a student wearing a suspicious article of clothing while allegedly making a statement that posed a potential threat to the school environment. School personnel immediately implemented the district’s evacuation plan to ensure all students were safely out of the building and to perform an initial assessment of the situation.

It was determined that the student was wearing a weighted athletic training vest that did not pose a threat to the school environment. However, due to the verbal statement and out of an abundance of caution, WAPD officers and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office K-9s cleared the entire school. Nothing of concern was located in the building.

Parents/guardians were notified of the threat and had the option of picking up their child(ren) from the West Allis Athletic Complex following the evacuation. Students and staff safely returned to the building at approximately 11:30 am. Medical personnel also responded to offer assistance to any students or staff on-site in need of attention, and counseling services continue to be readily available to provide support to all students and staff in need.

The safety of students is of the utmost importance to West Allis-West Milwaukee School District. The district and police department have a strong working relationship and prepare in advance for these types of situations. We thank the students, staff and families for their cooperation in making sure everyone stayed safe during this unfortunate incident.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Classes have resumed at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis, after the building was evacuated on Wednesday morning for what the school district is describing as a “threat to student safety”.

Students seen congregating on the football field at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis after being evacuated due to a threat against students earlier in the day. September 18th, 2024. Image Credit: Mariam Mackar, TMJ4 News

West Allis School District Director of Communications and Engagement Carolyn Hahn released the following statement around 12:00pm:

All Nathan Hale High School students and staff were evacuated at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, due to a threat made toward student safety. Law enforcement is on site performing a sweep of the building and the investigation ongoing. At this moment, we do not have further specific details to share, but please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities.

If parents/guardians choose to pick up their student(s) during this time, they may do so from the football field south of Hale. Please use the parking lot south of the West Allis Athletic Complex near the concession stand to pick up your child(ren).

We will provide you with more information as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, we ask for your patience and understanding. Thank you for your cooperation.

There have not been any injuries reported at this stage of the investigation. This drew a widescale police response from across the West Allis area.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.