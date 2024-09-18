MILWAUKEE — In 2018, I learned the harrowing, horrifying and heroic story of Cpt. Lance Sijan when I watched the documentary, “Sijan” at the Milwaukee Film Festival. Sijan’s unforgettable journey started as a star athlete and class president at Milwaukee’s Bayview High School and became a courageous, resilient Prisoner of War in Vietnam. Hear the compelling story in the podcast link above to be truly inspired.

“This is a love story that happened to take place in a time of war,” says Sijan’s sister, Janine, because her brother’s last words were calling out to his father — not cursing his captors.

Cpt. Lance Sijan’s unwavering courage and extraordinary integrity are an inspiration. His heroism earned him the Medal of Honor posthumously, but his legacy is at risk now that his Memorial Plaza is in disrepair.

Sijan’s sister, Janine, produced the documentary film and also created the memorial to her brother.

You’ve likely seen Sijan’s Memorial Plaza just outside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, featuring an F-4 fighter jet standing as a tribute to his bravery. Janine Sijan took it upon herself to preserve his legacy with a physical space for the community to gather to remember him.

Janine’s impressive dedication to maintaining the memorial includes her single-handedly managing the upkeep, from changing flags to pulling weeds, ensuring that her brother’s legacy remains intact. It’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Captain Lance Sijan and by all of our military personnel and the importance of honoring their memory.

But the maintenance and preservation is not a task Janine can continue alone. The community’s support is crucial in restoring and preserving this important piece of history. The plane is in disrepair, including damage to the fiberglass nose and fading paint.

Initiated by WTMJ’s John Mercure, the WTMJ Cares campaign has stepped in to raise funds for this cause. “We owe it not just to the Sijan family, but we owe it to this community,” Mercure said.

Please click here to contribute to the WTMJ Cares campaign. Be proud to play a part in preserving Cpt. Lance Sijan’s legacy.

Click here to make a donation!

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: