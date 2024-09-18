MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — Katrina Baur, the mother of Elijah Vue — the young boy whose remains were recently found and identified following a monthslong search in and around Two Rivers, Wisconsin — released a statement via her attorney in response to the discovery of his remains:

“Katrina Baur is devastated by the most recent news, identifying the remains found as Elijah. She had continued to have hope that her little boy would be found alive. At this time, she is mourning the loss of her son.”

Baur, 31, remains in custody at the Manitowoc County Jail for one count of being a party to child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. She is expected back in court in roughly a month on October 22nd, 2024.

To this point, Baur has not been charged in the disappearance of her son.

Elijah Vue went missing in February 2024, drawing a widescale search effort across Manitowoc County for several months before his remains were found in early to mid-September. DNA testing confirmed the remains were Vue’s, effectively ending the search and transitioning the effort into a death investigation.

