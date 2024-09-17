MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Streets Division now has Wisconsin’s first two electric trash collection trucks, and is looking to the public to help name them.

The City invites people to submit names for one or both trucks, and that the names should be ” unique, playful, and fun names that will represent Madison’s character, wit, and charm”. They would love to have names that will make people smile as the trucks drive through the neighborhoods.

Representatives for the city recommend “keep[ing your suggestions family friendly and light. Puns are, of course, encouraged. And to save you the submission, Trashy McTrashface is already on the list of suggested names. There’s no reason for anyone to submit that one. But we can certainly do better than that, Madison. Let’s go.”

Participants can send their name suggestions to [email protected] by 4:00pm on Tuesday, October 1.

Once the names are paired down to a group of finalists with the help of Wisconsin Clean Cities, the city will be running an election to choose the names of the trucks later this year.

The City of Madison’s electric trash collection truck. Image courtesy of the City of Madison.

The all-electric trash collection trucks are part of City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s Climate Forward Agenda.

“Five years ago, Madison had no electric vehicles in its fleet. Today, we have more than 100 fully electric vehicles, 150 hybrids, and, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, 62 new electric buses that will serve our bus rapid transit system,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Electrifying heavy-duty vehicles is on the forefront of zero emissions technology. Madison will help demonstrate the performance of these new electric garbage trucks in real-world conditions and help quantify the long-term savings associated with eliminating fossil fuel costs and reducing maintenance expenses.”

A conventional trash collection truck uses roughly 17 gallons of diesel fuel per day, producing both carbon and air pollution. Electric trash collection trucks produce no tailpipe emissions, which is good for the climate and community health.