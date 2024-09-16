UPDATE at 9:47pm on September 16: Milwaukee Police say the children have been identified, and they thank the public for their assistance.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need the public’s assistance in identifying 2 children.

The first is a black female, approximately 7-years-old, wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue pants and multicolored sandals. The second is also a black female, approximately 4-years-old, wearing barrettes in her hair, a light blue t-shirt, blue shorts and multi-colored sandals.

The children were found on foot near Erie and Jefferson in Milwaukee’s Third Ward around 6:15pm on Monday, September 16. Both are minimally verbal, and their parents or guardians can’t be found at this time.

2 unidentified children. Image courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of these two children, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s First District at 414-935-7212.