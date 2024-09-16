UPDATE at 9:47pm on September 16: Milwaukee Police say the children have been identified, and they thank the public for their assistance.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need the public’s assistance in identifying 2 children.
The first is a black female, approximately 7-years-old, wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue pants and multicolored sandals. The second is also a black female, approximately 4-years-old, wearing barrettes in her hair, a light blue t-shirt, blue shorts and multi-colored sandals.
The children were found on foot near Erie and Jefferson in Milwaukee’s Third Ward around 6:15pm on Monday, September 16. Both are minimally verbal, and their parents or guardians can’t be found at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of these two children, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s First District at 414-935-7212.