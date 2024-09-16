MILWAUKEE – You couldn’t put a number on it. Jean Ann Von Rohr was a fixture at the Wauwatosa Public Library for decades. Her story times and activities for children inspired countless young people to become readers and writers, including Wisconsin author, Laura Anne Bird.

Now, as Bird releases her second novel, she seeks to reconnect.

“Through a friend of a friend of a friend, I tracked Miss Jean Ann down,” Bird said.

Still living in Wauwatosa, the retired librarian will join Bird for a book chat hosted by WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano. Bird’s second middle-grade fiction novel has a character named, and based entirely on Miss Jean Ann:

“She was so wonderful and I think she lit a fire under so many kids to fall in love with books and storytelling. She certainly did with me.”

Bird grew up in Wauwatosa, and lives now in Madison. Her books, “Crossing the Pressure Line,” and the newly released, “Marvelous Jackson,” are targeted at readers from eight to twelve years old. They’re also great reads for anyone from Wisconsin.

“They’re sort of Wisconsin tropes,” Bird said of the many references Wisconsinites would catch.

She sets both novels in a fictitious, north woods town.

“It’s kind of based on the Rhinelander, Boulder Junction, Eagle River area. If you’ve been up north, you know this area. It’s my favorite place on earth so I do bring in a lot of Wisconsin references. Musky fishing, meat raffles,” Bird said.

Bird’s books get into some heavy topics. The main character in “Marvelous Jackson” is troubled. He’s being raised by a single father. There’s a family with two moms and two adopted children. Without preaching, they simply reflect the lives and challenges of young people today.

“Sure, you can find middle-grade fiction which is about puppy dogs and rainbows and fuzzy things,” Bird admitted. “But middle-grade fiction, I think, trusts that kids can handle the big stuff because they can.”

Vitrano and Bird are friends from 4-year-old kindergarten at Wilson Elementary School. The event at the Wauwatosa Public Library is Saturday, September 21st from 1:30-2:30 PM. For more on Laura Anne Bird’s work: https://www.laurabirdbooks.com/