RANDOM LAKE – Multiple students have been injured in a bus rollover crash Monday morning near the Sheboygan-Ozaukee County line.

The Sheboygan County Medical Examiner says it’s aware of the incident and referred calls to the Ozaukee County Sherrif’s Office. Calls to the Ozaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office were not immediately returned.

The Random Lake School District posted a message to their Facebook page moments ago:

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.