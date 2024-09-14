WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has upcoming events scheduled in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as her campaign focuses spending on the “blue wall” states with the Nov. 5 election nearing.

On Tuesday, Harris will sit for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia. Two days later, she is joining Oprah Winfrey in Michigan at her “Unite for America” livestream event with 140 different grassroots organizations. Harris’ visit to Wisconsin on Friday will be her fourth since she launched her White House run in July.

Harris’ campaign has a large operation in the states with hundreds of staff and on-the-ground outreach efforts. Supporters in Wisconsin have knocked on more than 500,000 doors and that since last week’s debate with Trump, the campaign has signed up more than 3,000 new volunteers.

Overall, Harris’ team is on pace to outspend Republican Donald Trump’s campaign 2-to-1 in television advertising over the next two months. Even before Democratic President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and made way for Harris, the Democrats wielded superior campaign infrastructure in battleground states.

Harris’ team, which includes her campaign and an allied super political action committee, has more than $280 million in television and radio reservations for the period between Tuesday and Election Day, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. Trump’s team has $133 million reserved for the final stretch, although that number is expected to grow.