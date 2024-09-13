In the last century, America has lost over 45,000 family farms each year. This leads to higher food prices and is driving a socioeconomic crisis in many rural areas across this country.

In his new book, author Brian Reisinger shares his family’s story of struggling to survive on a small midwestern farm and documents the challenges facing them as they deal with economic and environmental concerns along with a growing mental health crisis.

Reisinger discussed those challenges with WTMJ. “My dad, he shared with me during the course of writing the book, that he had some really dark thoughts. And he did think about harming himself. In rural America, especially among farmers, this is an extra silent crisis.”

The Associated Press called Land Rich, Cash Poor, an “anthem to the family farm in America.”

Reisinger is also the President of Platform Communications.