WAUPUN, Wis. — A former employee at the Waupun Correctional Institution could face his own prison time for smuggling contraband into the prison.

47-year-old William Lee Homan of Fox Lake plead guilty in federal court to the smuggling in exchange for bribes. According to court documents, Homan was a former facilities repair worker when he took around 125 bribes from inmates, former inmates, and “associates” of inmates. The bribes totaled $53,579 from July of 2022 through September of 2023.

Once money was received, Homan would smuggle in items including cell phones, tobacco products, and controlled substances into the prisoner’s cells under the guise of making repairs.

Homan plead guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

This comes after 9 employees, including Randall Hepp the former warden of Waupun, were arrested in connection to deaths at the facility in June. A fifth person died at the prison in August, but officials say the latest death appears to be self-inflicted.