WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says there will be an increased patrol presence around Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin, after receiving possible threats.

The School Resource Officer at the high school received a report that a student made possible threats towards another student on September 11. Officers say the incident has been fully investigated, and that the student and his family are fully cooperating with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are taking the the threats seriously, but that information being circulated on social media is not consistent with the investigation. Officers says that there were no indications of any anti-Semitic comments made, or that anyone was “poked” with scissors, or that weapons were at the school, or that gestures were made.

The Waukesha Sheriff’s Office confirms that there will be an increased patrol presence in the area of the school, and that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at (262) 446-5090.