MADISON – One day after a series of fires across Madison that police suspect could be connected, six UW-Madison students are now working to pick up the pieces while navigating the stressors of a new school year.

Three of the six students displaced by the house fire near Washington Avenue and Bassett Street are from Franklin, Wisconsin, including junior Carly Lehman. The UW nursing major spoke with WTMJ Thursday and shared how quick thinking by a neighbor prevented an even bigger tragedy.

“There was a loud banging at our door, which was a neighbor who had heard what they said was an explosion at the back of our house,” says Lehman.

“If we had waited even five more minutes to call 9-1-1, our house would have been in a much worse state than it is now, and the fire would have spread to other houses as well.”

Lehman adds the home suffered around 50,000 dollars in damages.

A photo showing interior damage caused by a suspected arson fire at the home of six UW-Madison students. Image Credit: Ella Paul

A portion of the estimated 50,000 dollars in damages at a home in Madison after a suspected arson fire that displaced six UW-Madison students. Image Credit: Ella Paul

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest after two dumpsters and a home caught fire early Wednesday morning. Photos: Madison Police Department

Lehman and her five roommates are currently living with friends nearby, and will be returning to class today.

“We’ve been lucky that we had another option, because the UW-Madison housing market is crazy,” says Lehman.

One of Lehman’s roommates has set up a GoFundMe page for the girls, hoping to raise 15,000 dollars to help get back on their feet. You can access that GoFundMe here.

