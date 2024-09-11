MILWAUKEE – Local fashion designers will have the opportunity to show off their work this week. Multiple events are being held to coincide with Milwaukee Fashion Week, including Fashion Fest MKE on Sunday.

A number of Mount Mary University alums will be showing collections.

“It’s great for the community to come see fashion and what’s happening in Milwaukee,” Donna Ricco, MMU executive fellow, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “Mount Mary is all about educating the next generation of fashionistas. We’re very proud to have our students on the runway.”

Alums in the show include Bolingo Bokuli ’24, Aisha Greene ’24, Gigi Wagener ’22, Christina Lopez-Prado ’21, and Iris Acevedo ’18. Upcycled looks created by MMU Junior designers using repurposed Milwaukee Bucks promotional items (shown at the school’s CREO 2024) will also be featured, Ricco said.

Milwaukee Fashion Week and Fashion Fest MKE comes on the heels of New York Fashion Week.

“I always look forward to spring shows because they feature a vibe of optimism,” Ricco said. “The upcoming election has more designers showing their patriotic side. There’s a feeling of unity in the air. The designers created joyful and delightful collections. Most importantly, they’re wearable clothes.”

