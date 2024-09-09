SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan man is recovering after being shot by officers. Two officers involved in the incident are on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, September 8 around 6:09pm when they received a call about a man waving a gun near 13th and Superior Avenue in Sheboygan. When officers tried to identify the 23-year-old man based on the called in report, the suspect “suddenly lunged at one of the officers, assaulting the officer and taking the officer’s handgun from the officer’s duty belt.” A second officer fired multiple shots at the suspect, wounding him.

The suspect was treated locally before being taken to a hospital in Green Bay for surgery. His current condition is still unknown.

The assaulted officer was treated for minor injuries. The officer who fired at the suspect with his duty weapon is a 29-year-old man who is a two-year veteran of the Sheboygan Police Department.

The West Bend Police Department will lead the investigation.