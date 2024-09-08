APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an on-going investigation into shots fired over the weekend.

Officers were called to an address in the 2500 block of North Richmond St. for a report of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They found a vehicle and building had been struck by gunfire.

Officers interviewed individuals on scene and found no one with injuries.

Appleton Police said in a media release that investigators were called in to take over the investigation and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for this incident.

Anyone with information should contact Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. To remain anonymous, you can submit a tip at [email protected].