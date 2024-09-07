MOSINEE, Wis. — Former President Donald Trump brings the campaign trail to Mosinee, which is in central Wisconsin.

The campaign says he’s scheduled to speak around 1pm at the Central Wisconsin Airport today. The focus of the rally will be around economics, specifically issues of inflation, the economy, and home ownership.

Trump’s visit to Mosinee comes less than 10 days after the former president held a town hall in La Crosse. It will be his fourth rally in Wisconsin this year after holding rallies in Green Bay, Waukesha and Racine.