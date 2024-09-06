MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a suspect and car involved in a hit and run on Milwaukee’s north side.

It happened around 11:40am on Friday, September 6, near W. Villard Avenue and N. Green Bay Avenue.

The driver of a black 2-door Infiniti failed to stop at a red light, hitting 2 pedestrians, before driving away from the scene.

Police say that a “17-year-old pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. The second pedestrian, a 34-year-old, refused medical.”

Police report that the vehicle has no license plates and should have damage to the hood and windshield. The vehicle was last observed in the area of N. Green Bay Ave and W. Hampton Ave.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.