WESTBY – As both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump continue their respective campaigns ahead of the November election, current President Joe Biden will make an appearance today in western Wisconsin.

The President plans to speak in Westby, where he will announce $7.3 billion dollars in grants as part of the new Empowering Rural America (ERA) Program to provide clean electricity for rural America.

Westby’s Dairyland Power Cooperative is receiving the first New ERA award of nearly $573 million dollars, which senior administration officials say they will leverage for a total project investment of $2.1 billion dollars. Dairyland plans to procure over 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy through eight wind and solar power purchase agreements, four solar installations, and four wind power installations across rural portions of Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois.

This is President Biden’s first visit to Wisconsin since he dropped out of the race for the White House in July.

Former President Trump will speak at a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin this Saturday.

