MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers changed the first pitch time for Friday’s game at American Family Field to 5:10 p.m. CST. The game, originally scheduled for two hours later against the Colorado Rockies, would have created a difficult choice for Wisconsin sports fans. The Green Bay Packers kick off their regular season at 7:15 from Brazil.

Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold told Wisconsin’s Morning News they didn’t want fans to have to choose.

“We’re trying to be good teammates there,” Arnold said. “I think [the time change,] it’s partly to accommodate some of the Packers fans we have, to be able to watch that game as well.”

Arnold hopes it’s the Brewers sometime in the future with an international affair.

“We would absolutely be open to playing overseas somewhere,” he told WTMJ.

The Dodgers and Padres opened the Major League Baseball season this year in South Korea, with MLB having other series scheduled for the UK, Mexico, and Dominican Republic. It’s the Latin American opportunities that seem to make the most sense to Arnold:

“I think the idea of the connection we have with Mexico. Playing in Mexico City as the Cerveceros for a series I think would be kind of cool.”

Cerveceros is Spanish for Brewers. The team celebrates its Latino players and fans by wearing those special jerseys annually. The team also recently opened a baseball academy in the Dominican Republic.

