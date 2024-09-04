KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating an accident of a pedestrian being struck by a Metra train.

The accident after Noon on Wednesday, September 4, around 12:14 p.m. CST. The southbound train, which travels above the street level, was traveling near 68th Street on the Union Pacific North Line.

There were 20 passengers on the train at the time of the accident, but no injuries were reported by any riders, according to a social media alert from Kenosha Police.

Officials say that Metra train services will be temporarily impacted as investigators determine what caused the accident.

There haven’t been any updates on the condition of the pedestrian.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

