MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison police are investigating 2 incidents of vandalism on campus.

The most recent incident happened around 3am on Wednesday, September 4. UWPD found several parts of Library Mall, including the Hagenah Fountain, vandalized with paint. Facilities crews were able to clean up the graffiti.

UWPD continues to investigate a separate incident from Tuesday, August 27. Police reported graffiti found around 6am on the north west corner of Witte Hall. Dispatch officers also found multiple stenciled, spray-painted areas on the sidewalk near the fountain of Library Mall that day from what they could see on security cameras.

Police say that “both incidents involve criminal damage to property in violation of UW–Madison policies on expressive activity so anyone found to be responsible will face both possible felony charges along with university disciplinary consequences, if applicable.”

Anyone with information about either incident should contact the UW–Madison Police Department at 608-264-2677 or submit tips via the BadgerSAFE app.