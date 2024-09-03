CUDAHY – Youth sports are supposed to be fun, but at times, a child loses interest because of a lack of talent or perhaps because of the coach.

“The kid hates baseball now because of you.”

That’s what James Lowe, aka ‘Coach Ballgame,’ was once told about his coaching style.

“My mentor said ‘because of your tone, the way you spoke to him’ the kid no longer liked baseball,” Lowe told WTMJ Radio. “That was a light bulb moment for me.”

Coach Ballgame leads the National Sandlot Tour, and now focuses his attention on life lessons through baseball, “aiming to revolutionize youth sports by emphasizing fun and building character alongside skill development.”

The goal: eliminate the toxic, win-at-all-costs youth sports culture.

“I was in awe,” said Steve Adams, of Cudahy St. Francis Little Baseball Association. “I learned patience (as a coach) from him.”

The association has hosted two National Sandlot Tours in recent years. It’s hosting another Sandlot event on Friday, Sept. 6th.

“‘Coach Ballgame’ is very positive. If you can’t have fun then why do it?” Adams said. “Not every kid learns the same way.”

The coach will be back in the Milwaukee area on Friday, Sept. 6th. There are still opportunities for children and coaches to attend, according to Adams. Click to the link to sign up.

“My whole goal is to make baseball really fun and give coaches and parents some tools as they try to navigate this youth sports world,” Coach said.