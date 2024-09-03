PELICAN, Wis. — Three children were on an ATV that rolled over in Oneida County, Wisconsin over the weekend. The youngest of them, a four-year-old boy, was pinned under the ATV and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the scene of an ATV accident off Rueckert Rd in the Town of Pelican, Wisconsin at 6:07 p.m. CST on Saturday, August 31. They were told an ATV with three passengers, ages nine, seven and four, rolled over, leaving the youngest trapped.

Oneida County authorities say that witnesses on the scene tried to save the boy’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the site of the accident.

Other responding agencies included first responders from Pine Lake, the Rhinelander Fire Department, Rhinelander Police Department, the Pelican Fire Department, the Oneida County Medical Examiner and the Oneida County Ambulance.

Authorities have not mentioned any other serious injuries as a result of this incident. Currently, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working on an accident report.

This is a developing news situation. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Improving Wisconsin’s healthcare system through research, program expansion & nursing debt support