MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued beach hazard warnings along Lake Michigan for the Labor Day weekend.

High Swim Risks are issued for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha beaches, with Moderate Swim Risks issued for Sheboygan and Ozaukee beaches.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected, so officials recommend staying out of the water and avoiding piers, jetties, and break walls.

The NWS reminders beachgoers to obey all posted flags, signs, and closures!