MILWAUKEE — Romuan J. Moye from Milwaukee was sentenced to 47-and-a-half years in prison for the death of his 12-year-old son Jacarie Robinson.

45-year-old Moye pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, chronic neglect of a child (consequence is bodily harm) and failure to report the death of a child in court Thursday.

Robinson’s death was ruled a homicide last October after his body was found malnourished and decomposing at a home near 39th St. and Elmhurst Rd on Oct. 10, 2023.

Police said Robinson was staying with his father while Moye’s other children stayed with their mother. Robinson’s older brother found Jacarie wrapped in a blanket on his father’s living room floor after not hearing from him for weeks.

The criminal complaint described an overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay, and a large pile of garbage in the kitchen.

An autopsy found fractures in both of Robinson’s arms and in his right ribs. He weighed only 54 pounds when he died.

“That is, in my 30 years, the most vicious and aggravated thing I’ve ever seen,” said Judge Laura Crivello on Thursday.