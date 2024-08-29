MILWAUKEE – Event planners have descended upon Milwaukee this week, looking for the perfect venue to host their next big party.

Connect Marketplace is being held at Baird Center. The convention helps connect event planners with possible venues from across the country.

“We have over a thousand meeting planners in attendance,” Wisconsin Center District president & CEO Marty Brooks told WTMJ Radio. “These are people looking for destinations or facilities to bring their events to.”

Attendees have been going booth to booth, checking out venues, destinations, ideas, food options, etc. for their clients.

“We do corporate events across the country,” said Nicole O’Leary of We Crush Events, based out of Dallas. “We like to do fun and different experiences. Some clients want to do something experiential, others want large holiday parties, etc. They always want something new. This is a great place for these (venue/destinations) to represent what they can do.”

There are skateboarders, pickle-ball courts, curling options, and even a Puppy Lounge from ‘VisitRenoTahoe.’ Attendees will, no doubt, remember the puppies, but perhaps the exhibiter who will make the largest impact will the new Baird Center itself.

“This center is gorgeous,” Tinsley Conway, of Informa Connect, said of Baird Center. “So many people from different destinations have said ‘Oh my gosh, this is awful for us!,” because (Baird Center) will bring so much business to Milwaukee and not their destination.”

Attendees have been especially impressed with the floor to ceiling windows, Conway said.

“When you walk into most convention centers, you feel like you’re in a dungeon because there is no outside light,” Conway explained. “Having the natural light makes people happier. It changes the whole vibe.”

O’Leary agreed.

“It’s beautiful,” she said. “This is amazing, I’m very impressed.”

That’s music to Brooks’ ears, who anticipates the convention will offer more long-term opportunities.

“There is such a buzz about Milwaukee,” he said. “The stars have aligned. We are in a good place at a good time.”

